Steem Dollars Market Cap Reaches $4.74 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and $11,985.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00007856 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,002.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.02 or 0.02714063 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010970 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001615 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00683947 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,555,042 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, GOPAX, HitBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.