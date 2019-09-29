Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 691,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
In other Steelcase news, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 21,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $366,326.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 412,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,382.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,637 shares of company stock worth $3,079,733 over the last ninety days. 17.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 22.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Steelcase by 25.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Steelcase during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Steelcase during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steelcase will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.
SCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Steelcase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.
About Steelcase
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.
