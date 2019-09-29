StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut StealthGas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ GASS opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 million. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. On average, analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunities Fund L. Glendon bought 95,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $327,044.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in StealthGas during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Towerview LLC boosted its position in StealthGas by 7.9% during the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 580,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 42,525 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in StealthGas by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,204,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in StealthGas by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,087,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 109,933 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in StealthGas by 18.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,985,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 460,335 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

