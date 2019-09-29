State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut State Auto Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet cut State Auto Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

State Auto Financial stock opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. State Auto Financial has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.38). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $340.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Auto Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Michelle Lantow acquired 1,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.03 per share, for a total transaction of $31,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in State Auto Financial during the second quarter worth $2,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in State Auto Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,319,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,181,000 after buying an additional 76,718 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial in the second quarter worth $272,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial in the second quarter worth $831,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial in the second quarter worth $2,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

