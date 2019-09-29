StableUSD (USDS) Market Capitalization Hits $3.75 Million

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $147,294.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00012349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.17 or 0.01033646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021278 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00089235 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD's total supply is 3,769,374 tokens. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

