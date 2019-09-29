Sprouts (SPRTS) Price Hits $0.0000

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, Sprouts has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Sprouts coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sprouts has a market cap of $340,571.00 and approximately $330.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sprouts alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000532 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sprouts Profile

Sprouts (SPRTS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 15,717,765,274,050 coins. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sprouts is www.sprouts-coin.org/en

Sprouts Coin Trading

Sprouts can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sprouts directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sprouts should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sprouts using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sprouts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sprouts and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.