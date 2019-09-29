Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Short Interest Update

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,590,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 12,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFM. BidaskClub cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.47.

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $28.69.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 92,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

