Spectrum Price Tops $0.0000 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. Spectrum has a total market cap of $24,419.00 and $19,767.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00668251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011211 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,189,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.