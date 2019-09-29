Sparkpoint Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. Sparkpoint has a total market capitalization of $201,303.00 and $38,254.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkpoint token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. Over the last week, Sparkpoint has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00189904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.22 or 0.01025868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00021095 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00088740 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sparkpoint Token Profile

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,595,607,254 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

