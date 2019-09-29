SONM (SNM) Price Down 34.8% This Week

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. SONM has a market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SONM has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar. One SONM token can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Liqui, Tidex and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SONM

SONM’s genesis date was January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . SONM’s official website is sonm.io

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Tidex, Kucoin, COSS, YoBit, Binance, Liqui and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

