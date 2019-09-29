Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

SLDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital upgraded Solid Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Leerink Swann upgraded Solid Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Solid Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered Solid Biosciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded Solid Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.72. 192,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 2,822,581 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,125,001.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,328,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 130,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 87,016 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $4,755,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 55.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

