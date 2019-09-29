Social Send Market Capitalization Tops $119,463.00 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Social Send has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Social Send has a market capitalization of $119,463.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00016276 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002310 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005214 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 53.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 38,677,760 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

