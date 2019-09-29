SnowGem (XSG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $494,077.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $494,077.00 and $121,740.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,046.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.57 or 0.02085606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.34 or 0.02692680 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00664487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013079 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00685488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00056277 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00459549 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012575 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 18,360,760 coins and its circulating supply is 18,283,668 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

