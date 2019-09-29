SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

SMCAY stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,661. SMC CORP JAPAN/S has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. SMC CORP JAPAN/S had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 20.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that SMC CORP JAPAN/S will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

