SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Short Interest Down 10.4% in September

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 827,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

SLG stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.79. The company had a trading volume of 588,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.47. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $244.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.36%.

SLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank lowered SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.50 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 58.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

