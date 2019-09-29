SingularityNET (AGI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.21 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $11.21 million and approximately $708,671.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Tidex, Ethfinex and Liqui. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00190881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.63 or 0.01030336 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021353 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00088538 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex, Binance, Liqui, IDEX, Kucoin and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

