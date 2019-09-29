Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.15% of Simon Property Group worth $74,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 9,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 720,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,183,000 after buying an additional 57,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 58.2% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 23,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 49.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,824. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $145.42 and a twelve month high of $191.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.82 and a 200-day moving average of $165.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.49% and a net margin of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.33.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.