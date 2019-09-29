SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Update

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 186,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBOW. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NYSE SBOW traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. 15,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,525. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.29 million, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $4.21. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 48.20%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 280,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 65,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DW Partners LP increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. DW Partners LP now owns 1,852,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,613,000 after buying an additional 32,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

