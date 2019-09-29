Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives $144.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th.

NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.30. 217,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,307. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $137.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.01. Signature Bank had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $334.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 362.6% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter worth $57,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 242.4% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 21.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

