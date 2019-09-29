Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SFLY. Raymond James lowered Shutterfly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Aegis lowered Shutterfly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Shutterfly from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Shutterfly from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Shutterfly from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.83.

Get Shutterfly alerts:

Shares of SFLY opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. Shutterfly has a 52-week low of $35.08 and a 52-week high of $70.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). Shutterfly had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $473.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shutterfly will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shutterfly news, insider Scott Arnold sold 12,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $634,550.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,550.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dennis Gregory Hintz sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $52,915.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,953.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFLY. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterfly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,515,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterfly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,320,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterfly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 2,833.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 275,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,650,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,508,000 after buying an additional 187,424 shares during the last quarter.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.