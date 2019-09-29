Short Interest in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Grows By 6.3%

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stephens set a $95.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.58.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.20. 1,637,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $94.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.54.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

