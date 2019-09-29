Short Interest in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Grows By 6.3%

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Several analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stephens set a $95.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.58.
Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.20. 1,637,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $94.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.54.
In related news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.
