Short Interest in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Expands By 15.0%

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,100 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 421,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Toyota Motor stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.28. 114,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,706. The company has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.55. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $111.12 and a 1 year high of $138.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.96 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,513,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,649,000 after buying an additional 16,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,058,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,183,000 after buying an additional 198,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 940,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,555,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 591,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,392,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,408,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Toyota Motor from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

