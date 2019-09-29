Short Interest in Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) Declines By 11.9%

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.3 days. Approximately 14.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
SSI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. 1,097,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,063. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Stage Stores has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.15.
Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $381.85 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stage Stores will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stage Stores by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Stage Stores by 32.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,108,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 519,846 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Stage Stores by 0.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,395,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 44.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Stage Stores
Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.
