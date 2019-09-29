Short Interest in Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) Declines By 11.9%

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.3 days. Approximately 14.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SSI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. 1,097,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,063. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Stage Stores has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $381.85 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stage Stores will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thorsten I. Weber purchased 229,500 shares of Stage Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $227,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343,401 shares in the company, valued at $339,966.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stage Stores by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Stage Stores by 32.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,108,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 519,846 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Stage Stores by 0.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,395,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 44.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

