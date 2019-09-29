Short Interest in Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) Increases By 17.5%

Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBIP. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 116,267 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBIP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. Prudential Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.02.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

