Short Interest in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Decreases By 7.2%

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,200 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the August 15th total of 956,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 288,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of ProAssurance stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $239.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.74 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 83.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,226,000 after buying an additional 402,408 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,748,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,125,000 after buying an additional 45,280 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,411,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,964,000 after buying an additional 70,057 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 14.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,097,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,872,000 after buying an additional 57,042 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

