Short Interest in Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) Declines By 16.8%

Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,600 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 24.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Pier 1 Imports stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. 167,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,854. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. Pier 1 Imports has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($23.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($15.88) by ($7.37). Pier 1 Imports had a negative net margin of 20.87% and a negative return on equity of 714.34%. The company had revenue of $304.59 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pier 1 Imports presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pier 1 Imports stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.43% of Pier 1 Imports as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

