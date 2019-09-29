Short Interest in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Rises By 15.9%

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,070,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 6,960,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.77.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,142,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,118,771. The stock has a market cap of $117.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average of $81.99.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 41,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

