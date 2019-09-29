Short Interest in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Declines By 10.3%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,070,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 54,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

ORCL stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,391,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,741,019. The firm has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Oracle has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.53.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

In related news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $246,729.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,143 shares of company stock valued at $52,356,709 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 577.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.