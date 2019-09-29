Short Interest in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) Declines By 12.5%

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE TAP.A remained flat at $$61.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.23. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12-month low of $54.42 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

