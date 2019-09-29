Short Interest in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Drops By 8.4%

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.54.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,201. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $130.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.16.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $247,359.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

