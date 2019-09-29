Short Interest in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Drops By 22.2%

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,110,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 16,850,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,897,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,858. KeyCorp has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.77%.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price objective on KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Nomura set a $18.00 price objective on KeyCorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,825,981.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,663.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $194,724.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 202.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

