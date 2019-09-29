Short Interest in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Drops By 8.1%

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,110,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 18,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE K traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.10. 1,713,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,023. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.54. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $72.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $6,396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,304,000. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.28.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.