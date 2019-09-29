Short Interest in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Rises By 10.8%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,180,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 19,120,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

JBLU stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. 3,458,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,027,058. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.89.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $47,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 478,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,156,442.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $58,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,055.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,335 shares of company stock valued at $268,395. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,171,000 after acquiring an additional 340,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,149,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,493,000 after acquiring an additional 596,824 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 37.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,464,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,600 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 121.9% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,676,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,010 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 251.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,041,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,530 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

