Short Interest in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Increases By 16.8%

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 520.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hurco Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hurco Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 22.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 71.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HURC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.24. 24,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,548. Hurco Companies has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $217.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.