Short Interest in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Declines By 9.7%

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 58,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of HNP stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $19.33. 22,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

