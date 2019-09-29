Short Interest in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Declines By 21.2%

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 977,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

HDB stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.25. 2,607,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.26. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

HDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura cut HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDB. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth $51,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

