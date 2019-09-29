Short Interest in HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) Decreases By 6.9%

HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days.

NYSE HCHC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. HC2 has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $110.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.42.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. HC2 had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $518.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HC2 will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

HCHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of HC2 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HC2 during the second quarter worth $2,056,000. Equitec Specialists LLC boosted its position in shares of HC2 by 25.2% in the second quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 146,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HC2 by 11.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 512,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 54,024 shares during the period. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HC2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HC2 by 2,014.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 318,305 shares during the period. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

