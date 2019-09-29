Short Interest in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) Increases By 8.7%

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 53,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In other news, CFO Michael Lacapria purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Mitzman purchased 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,148.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,498 shares of company stock worth $320,759. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 901.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 250,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 38,367 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESQ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

ESQ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.48. 2,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52. Esquire Financial has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $26.38.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.46%.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.