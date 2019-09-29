Short Interest in Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) Decreases By 15.9%

Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,200 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 225,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.17% of Energy Focus worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Energy Focus to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of EFOI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 133,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,825. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 13th. The construction company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 99.79% and a negative net margin of 69.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

