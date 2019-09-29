Short Interest in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Declines By 8.7%

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC raised shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,103,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,175 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $1,122,000. Finally, Loews Corp lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 158,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 59,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

EGO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,681,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.35, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.91.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 84.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $173.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

