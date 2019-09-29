Short Interest in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Declines By 9.9%

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 7,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 820,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of DCP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,483. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCP shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DCP Midstream from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

In related news, Director Fred J. Fowler purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $148,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,816. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 205.6% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 45,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1.4% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 167.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 28,729 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 80.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

