Short Interest in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Grows By 17.1%

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,592,000 after purchasing an additional 131,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,417,000 after purchasing an additional 386,942 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,304,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,190,000 after purchasing an additional 264,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cactus by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,305,000 after purchasing an additional 360,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cactus by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 292,890 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHD traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,705. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30. Cactus has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cactus will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

