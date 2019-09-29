Short Interest in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Declines By 13.9%

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,600 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $686,497.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,416 shares in the company, valued at $11,384,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 83.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,068,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,105,000 after buying an additional 486,904 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 37.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,144,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,392,000 after buying an additional 314,550 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 929,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,763,000 after buying an additional 85,142 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at about $6,111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at about $3,697,000. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,874. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $99.43.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.59 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.29.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

