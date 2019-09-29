Short Interest in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Rises By 7.3%

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the August 15th total of 4,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Shares of BAX traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,444. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $89.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $696,658.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $522,904.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,089 shares in the company, valued at $272,202.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,064 shares of company stock worth $1,235,359 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

