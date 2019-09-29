Short Interest in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Declines By 7.4%

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Aware news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc bought 1,238,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,602,731.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aware in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aware by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aware by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aware during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aware by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aware stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.85. 13,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,980. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.78 million, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of -0.22. Aware has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $4.14.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. Aware had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 1.96%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Aware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK  Inquire, biometric services platform  BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform  Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

