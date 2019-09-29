Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities lowered shares of Babcock International Group to an add rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Babcock International Group to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 632.56 ($8.27).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 568 ($7.42) on Wednesday. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of GBX 410.10 ($5.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 732.60 ($9.57). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 508.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 493.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 443 ($5.79) per share, for a total transaction of £22,150 ($28,942.90).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.