Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Trading Down 6.5%

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s stock price was down 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.93 and last traded at $29.71, approximately 437,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 433,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 9.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 334.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $22,327,500.00. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $2,603,250.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

