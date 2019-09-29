ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Down 29.2% in September

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,300 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 268,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ShiftPixy by 612.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 92,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 79,650 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in ShiftPixy during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ShiftPixy by 275.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 983,488 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIXY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 52,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,519. ShiftPixy has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ShiftPixy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.

