ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $292.34.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total value of $402,128.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,103 shares in the company, valued at $8,774,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 31,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total value of $8,114,440.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,598 shares of company stock valued at $24,749,747 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,185,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,071,300,000 after acquiring an additional 446,564 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 47.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,489,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,232,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6,404.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,585 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,743,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,136,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,971,000 after acquiring an additional 44,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $7.73 on Friday, reaching $250.26. 2,276,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,225. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $147.63 and a fifty-two week high of $303.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.97 and its 200-day moving average is $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,251.30, a P/E/G ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

