Sentinel Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $61,658.00 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, BitForex, Bittrex and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $61,658.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,994,835 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, DDEX, Bibox, Bittrex, Upbit, Hotbit, IDEX and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

